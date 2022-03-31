With over a half dozen projects that have yet to be released, Bruce Willis has made a monumental announcement about his career. The award-winning actor has been involved in various aspects of the industry for decades and made his film debut in the 1980 Frank Sinatra flick The First Deadly Sin. He's released several albums and acted in over 100 films, but his family, including his kids and ex-wife Demi Moore, shared a statement regarding the 67-year-old movie icon's acting future.

Moore uploaded a selfie of Willis and penned in the caption that he has been diagnosed with aphasia. The condition reportedly affects a series of cognitive functions and can impact a person's speech, thinking, or how they understand verbal or written language.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," wrote Moore. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

It is unclear when Willis was diagnosed, but aphasia is reportedly common for people who have had a head injury or stroke. However, it has not been confirmed that Willis has experienced any other health condition tied to his diagnosis.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," Moore continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

An outpouring of support has taken over pop culture timelines. Check out Moore's post below.