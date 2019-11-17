Bruce Springsteen performed a surprise two-hour set Asbury Park, New Jersey on Saturday. According to Rolling Stone, the event was meant to raise funds for Boston College.

E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg and Bon Jovi guitarist Bobby Bandiera both helped Springsteen perform some of his most popular songs such as “Born To Run,” “Spirit in the Night,” and “Dancing in the Dark.” The group also covered The Beatles' "Twist & Shout" as well as others.

Springsteen has performed charity concerts at the venue before. In the 2000s he would raise money for each of his kids' schools as they grew up.

Springsteen's next show (that isn't a surprise at least) is scheduled for December 9th at the 30th Anniversary Rainforest Benefit at New York’s Beacon Theater. There, he'll be joined by Sting, Shaggy and more.

The complete setlist for Saturday's show, courtesy of Rolling Stone, is as follows:

1. “634-5789”

2. “Seven Nights to Rock”

3. “Darlington County

4. “Spirit in the Night”

5. “Growin’ Up”

6. “Because The Night”

7. “Two Hearts”

8. “Cadillac Ranch”

9. “Rendezvous”

10. “The Boy From New York City”

11. “From Small Things”

12. “I’m On Fire”

13. “Waiting on A Sunny Day”

14. Talk to Me

15. “Fourth of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)”

16. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-out”

17. “Dancing in the Dark”

18. “Born to Run”

19. “Rosalita”

20. “Detroit Medley”

21. “Twist & Shout”

22. “Thunder Road”