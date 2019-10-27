During a recent campaign rally, President Trump called out Beyoncé, Jay-Z and even Bruce Springsteen saying, “I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z. I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen and all of these people,” referring to the 2016 election. In an interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning on Friday, Springsteen was asked about his reaction to the President's words.

“You surprised that he’s trash-talking you after all this time?” King asks. “Not really, Anything’s possible,” Springsteen responds. He continues, “It’s frightening, you know? We’re living in a frightening time. The stewardship of the nation has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means. And unfortunately, we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.” If anyone knows what it means to be an American, it's the guy who released Born in the U.S.A.

Springsteen went on to comment on his predictions for the 2020 election. “I don’t see anyone out there at the moment … the man who can beat Trump, or the woman who can beat Trump,” Springsteen says. “You need someone who can speak some of the same language [as Trump] … and the Democrats don’t have an obvious, effective presidential candidate.”

Springsteen released the soundtrack to his upcoming film Western Stars on Friday in accordance with the interview.