Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians discussed Antonio Brown's time with the organization on Monday and says he has no regrets in signing the former Pro Bowler. Brown was dropped from the team on Sunday after storming off of the field during the Bucs' 28-24 win over the New York Jets.

"I have no regrets. I just hope the best for him," Arians said Monday.



Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

He added that it was difficult for him to watch Brown's sideline meltdown.

"It was very hard," Arians admitted. "I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It's very hard. Because I do care about him."

Arians was also asked whether Brown was playing through injury, as an NFL Network report claimed.

"I don't know that he was [injured]," Arians said, adding that Brown never mentioned it.

"It's pretty obvious what happened. He left the field and that was it," Arians added. "We had a conversation, and he left the field."

After taking off his jersey and charging into the locker room, Brown was quickly dropped from the team. Later that night, he appeared ready to shift his focus to music by releasing a new single.

[Via]