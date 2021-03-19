Having dropped some of the best music videos of 2021 and released one of the most infectious runaway hits of last summer, it's safe to say that BRS Kash is here to stay. The Atlanta artist currently has a lot to be proud of, and according to BRS Kash himself, the LVRN artist has already earned his first platinum plaque.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), BRS Kash's "Throat Baby (Go Baby)" officially achieved platinum status on Wednesday, March 17, having moved the necessary one million units to earn its new certification. BRS Kash dropped the single last summer on July 24, and since its release, the Atlanta artist has become one of the most popular new acts in the music industry. The viral hit recently went gold in January, so it's great to see that it has already achieved platinum status two months later.

Also at the start of the year, BRS Kash doubled down on the success of "Throat Baby (Go Baby)" and released his mixtape debut on Atlanta record label LVRN, aptly titled Kash Only. The 12-track project most notably housed the colossal remix to "Throat Baby (Go Baby)" that boasted crazy guest appearances from DaBaby as well as City Girls, and Kash Only also featured Mulatto on the song "Kash App" and Toosii on the song "Feel Better."

Revisit the video for BRS Kash's breakout, and now platinum-certified, hit below.

Congratulations on the major achievement, BRS Kash!