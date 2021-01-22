BRS Kash Releases Debut Mixtape "Kash Only" With DaBaby, Mulatto, City Girls, & More

Rapping since the age of 12, BRS Kash has been chasing his dreams for a long time. This year, the melodically-blessed Atlanta artist starts his career off with the release of his debut mixtape Kash Only, which features his smash single "Throat Baby", which has been getting looks everywhere.

One of the most exciting new rappers to come out of Atlanta, BRS Kash drops his first full-length mixtape today with features from DaBaby and City Girls on the "Throat Baby" remix, Mulatto on the infectious "Kash App", and Toosii on "Feel Better". Known for his raunchy rhymes, the star-in-the-making has a confident stature to him that makes it impossible to not be interested. His beat selection is on point on Kash Only, working with producers JetsonMade, CashMoneyAP, Supah Mario, T-Minus, and others.

Pay attention to this rising star because he's clearly got it-factor. What do you think of his debut tape?

Tracklist:

1. No Manners

2. Throat Baby (Go Baby) [with DaBaby & City Girls]

3. Shake

4. Kash App (feat. Mulatto)

5. So Freaky

6. Feel Better (feat. Toosii)

7. Go

8. Dance On The D*ck

9. Do It

10. Yea

11. Thug Cry

12. Throat Baby (Go Baby)