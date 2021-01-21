BRS Kash Recruits Mulatto For The High Energy Banger "Kash App"

Alongside debuting the remix to his hit "Throat Baby" featuring the City Girls and DaBaby, Atlanta newcomer BRS Kash also shared a brand new track titled "Kash App" with Mulatto off his upcoming mixtape Kash Only due this Friday (January 21st). LVRN’s newest signee gained momentum with his original single "Throat Baby" in 2020, and the artist is now gearing up to make his label debut.

"Kash App" is a party-ready hit featuring a hard-hitting percussion filled beat made to be experienced at the club. While the better half of the United States remains in quarantine, the Atlanta natives will likely be able to hear the track outside in the mostly-open state. Reminiscent of a classic 00s Southern rap song, the song marks a departure from the slower cadence of "Throat Baby."

BRS Kash handles most of the song including the infectious hook, while Big Latto lays down a verse for the bridge of the song, with her distinct Atlanta-flow complimenting the drum-heavy cadence.

Also, be sure to check out the "Throat Baby" remix featuring the City Girls and DaBaby, and let us know what you think of "Kash App!"

Quotable Lyrics

Big drank on ice, can you swallow the bottle?

Bih now bounce tha ass

Make a n*gga likÐµ me wanna come and drop the bag

Cash out with no limit, I'm thÐµ GOAT

Come here, baby, I just wanna see you rock the boat, rock the boat