BRS Kash Drops New Anthem, "RBS (Rich Bish Sh*t)"

Atlanta-based rapper BRS Kash is back with his latest new single, "RBS (Rich Bish Sh*t)."

After arriving on the scene last year with his breakout single, "Throat Baby," the 28-year-old recording artist is attempting to recreate that success with another anthem, dropping "RBS" last week alongside a new music video.

The designer-clad record sees the rapper describing the lavish lifestyles of the women he prefers to spend time with, detailing their trips to Miami, shopping sprees, and fast cars.

The hitmaker refuses to stop making noise this year after a massive campaign in 2021. We will keep you posted with all of BRS Kash's new releases as he promises another strong year.

Quotable Lyrics:

She rock designer for days

She rock her hair different ways

Do anything to get paid

She just wan' chill on a boat in Miami with n***as with money, don't wanna be saved

Rich b*tch sh*t

Shawty pulled up in a brand new Benz

Every time I see her got new new new