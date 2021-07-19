BRS Kash Drops Dirty Version Of TikTok-Sampling Song "Oh No"

One of the most irritating TikTok songs has just been remixed by Atlanta rapper BRS Kash, who dropped the explicit version of "Oh No" from the Madden 22 soundtrack. A clean version of the track was recently released on digital streaming platforms, but this is the first time the dirty version has been made available.

The track follows the success of BRS Kash's hit record "Throat Baby (Go Baby)" and his project Kash Only. The song samples Remember (Walking in the Sand) by The Shangri-Las. A sped-up version of the song went viral this year and BRS Kash found the perfect opportunity to extend his own viral moment by remixing it.

Listen to the explicit version of "Oh No" below. Read BRS Kash's latest interview with HNHH's Rise & Grind here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bust that p***y open, let me see something

Once she give it to me, ain't no coming back, no refund

I just made a mess off in her ice-cream butter pecan

Down set hut, bust a nut

I got her leaking