BRS Kash & Toosii Treat Their Queens Well In "Feel Better" Video

BRS Kash releases the new music video for "Feel Better" with Toosii.

Two of this year's breakout stars have just teamed up to release the affectionate new music video for "Feel Better." BRS Kash has found himself a nice lane out of Atlanta with his booming project Kash Only, which features the hit record "Throat Baby." Toosii has also been making lots of noise, catching co-signs from some of the biggest artists in the world. As they both continue to rise, they have officially released the music video for their collaborative record "Feel Better."

The song appears on BRS Kash's Kash Only mixtape, which came out a few months ago. It's one of the standouts from the project, showing a softer side of Kash's lyricism. In the video, Kash and Toosii treat their queens to shopping sprees, trips out of the country, and more quality time, ensuring that they're always well taken care of.

Check out the video above and read our recent interview with BRS Kash for Rise & Grind here.