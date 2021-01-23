BRS Kash & Toosii Team Up On "Feel Better"

BRS Kash is undoubtedly one of the most exciting up-and-comers right now. "Throat Baby" became a massive record over the past few months and was further propelled yesterday with an official remix featuring DaBaby and City Girls. The song will surely pick up more steam in the weeks ahead but with the release of Kash Only, BRS's new project, it seems like he'll have a few other records that might pop off, as well.

With a few collaborations on the project, BRS Kash connects with Toosii on "Feel Better." The two tackle melancholy guitar chords with woozy melodies with vivid descriptions of a ride-or-die. Expect to hear this one across Instagram Stories in the coming months.

Check out the new collaboration with BRS Kash and Toosii today.

Quotable Lyrics

So I'm gon' help you out sometimes

I'll pay your bills even if you get months behind

I just want you to know you're one of a kind

I ain't gon' lie, I'd rather pay you for your time

