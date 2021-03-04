BRS Kash & Mulatto Throw A Massive House Party In "Kash App" Video

BRS Kash and Mulatto host a twerk extravaganza in the music video for "Kash App."

BRS Kash may be best known for his 2020 viral sensation "Throat Baby (Go Baby)," but the Atlanta artist is focused on proving that he has much more to offer to the music industry. At the end of January, the LVRN rapper dropped his debut project Kash Only, which boasted the sultry "Throat Baby" remix with DaBaby and City Girls as well as standout cuts featuring Mulatto and Toosii. Having already treated fans with the incredibly NSFW visuals for the "Throat Baby" remix, BRS Kash has now returned with the music video for the Mulatto-assisted "Kash App."

The music video opens with Atlanta radio staple E.T. Cali promoting BRS Kash’s ‘Kash App’ house party on the radio before the scene switches to BRS Kash driving around the city in a stunning lime green McLaren and blessing female bystanders with hefty Cash App payments. Eventually, the Kash Only artist arrives at the packed-out house party, which is filled with twerking women and money flying throughout the air.

Mulatto then joins the party and delivers her verse in an appealing lime green outfit, and she notably closes her verse by rapping her line "The richer the n****, that mean the wetter the p****" while facing BRS Kash, possibly fueling rumors that he could possibly be Mulatto's secret boyfriend.

