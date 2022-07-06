Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns officially parted ways with Baker Mayfield. After disrespecting the quarterback and passing him up for Deshaun Watson - who might not even play this year - it became clear that Baker wanted out. Now, the former number one overall pick will be going to the Carolina Panthers, who have an abundance of quarterbacks on their roster.

The conventional wisdom states that Mayfield will be the starter on that team next season, although that has yet to be confirmed. In the end, Mayfield will need to win the job at camp.

Meanwhile, the Browns decided to issue a statement on the trade where they thanked Mayfield for his contributions. The QB took this team to the playoffs for the first time in decades and he even won them a playoff game. Having said that, Mayfield deserves at least a bit of praise.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns," Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. "From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future."

Mayfield isn't exactly on good terms with the franchise, so some of these words will probably fall flat for him. Either way, he now gets to go to a franchise that wants him, which is all you can hope for as a quarterback.