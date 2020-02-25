Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is accused of cheating on his wife with a 20-year old Ohio woman, who claims she hooked up with the newly married man in the parking lot of a Cheesecake Factory. Kacie Dingess alleges that she first caught Mayfield's attention when she sent him a Snapchat video from a preseason tailgate party back in August, a month after Baker and Emily Mayfield tied the knot.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

During an interview with Cleveland radio show “Rover’s Morning Glory" earlier this month, Dingess described in detail how she and Mayfield exchanged photos online before ultimately arranging a meet up. She also showed the radio hosts nude photos that Baker allegedly sent her.

“He kept texting me, saying like, ‘Send me pictures’ and blah, blah, blah,” she claimed (H/T US Magazine). “We were texting for a while, and then he was like, ‘OK, come see me.’ So I got in my car and I drove all the way to Westlake, and it was like behind Cheesecake Factory in some weird development parking lot. And so he texted me when I was on my way there and he was like, ‘You have to leave your phone in the car.’”

Once inside Mayfield's SUV, Dingess claims that the two hopped in the backseat and she performed oral sex on him.

“[When] I left, I was like, ‘Good doing business with you’ — like, joking around,” she recounted (H/T US Magazine). “And he was like, ‘Don’t say that!’ And I was like, ‘I’m just kidding.’ And then I lost my Juul in his car and we had to look for that for a few minutes. He was like, ‘OK, well, drive safe,’ and I was like, ‘OK, see ya.’”

So if this incident did actually occur, why is she coming forward now? She explained to the radio hosts that Mayfield blocked her on twitter, which led her to out him as a cheater.