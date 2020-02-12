Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has officially been reinstated by the NFL after serving a six-game suspension for cracking Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. Garrett, who was banned indefinitely following the November 14th incident, met with NFL commissioner Roger Gooddell at the league offices on Monday.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Browns GM Andrew Berry issued the following statement regarding Garrett's reinstatement: "We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms. We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader."

Garrett ultimately missed the Browns' final six games, as the team's disappointing season came to a close with an overall record of 6-10. In his 10 appearances, the 24-year old pass-rusher recorded 10 sacks with two forced fumbles.

Check out some of the reactions to Garrett's reinstatement below.