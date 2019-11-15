Cleveland Browns' star defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, including the rest of the regular season in the playoffs, for attempting to cave in Mason Rudolph's head with his own helmet.

In case you missed it:

Following the Browns' 21-7 over the Steelers victory, Garrett told reporters, "What I did was foolish, and I shouldn't allow myself to slip like that," Garrett said after the game. "That's out of character, but a situation like that where it's an emotional game, and I allowed myself to fall into those emotions with what happened."

Garrett issued the following statement on Friday following news of his indefinite ban.

"Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so."

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was also suspended one game for shoving Rudolph in the back after the helmet-swinging incident took place. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was hit with a three-game ban for throwing punches and kicking Garrett during the melee. Both teams were also fined $250,000 each.