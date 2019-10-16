There's a lunatic on the loose in Cleveland. And when I say "lunatic," I mean a guy who had the stones to punch Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett square in his face - after asking him to take a photo. The good news is, the 24-year old Pro Bowler doesn't seem like he was at all injured by the sucker punch.

Garrett took to twitter on Wednesday afternoon to explain what went down.

A “fan” hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch.

He added, "Was in my car, flagged me down for a picture and I cracked the window enough for the camera to get my face. Took the pic and gave me a pillow tap."

This is just the kind of season it has been for the Cleveland Browns, a team that entered the 2019 season with high expectations and Super Bowl aspirations. Through the first six games, Cleveland is sitting at 2-4 and quarterback Baker Mayfield has struggled mightily, throwing 11 interceptions with just five touchdown passes.

Luckily for the Browns, and their long-suffering fan base, the team has a bye in Week 7 so they literally can not lose. Unfortunately, they'll face the unbeaten New England Patriots in Foxborough when they return to the field in Week 8.