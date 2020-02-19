Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson was reportedly caught with "A LOT" of marijuana at the Sierra Blanca border checkpoint near the U.S., Mexico border on Monday. According to TMZ Sports, Robinson is still in police custody and is facing a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute, although it has not yet been revealed just how much bud he had on him.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Robinson, 27, was selected by the then-St. Louis Rams second overall out of Auburn in the 2014 NFL Draft, but he only lasted two seasons before being dealt to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round pick. He later signed with Cleveland in 2018 and the team resigned him again last year as he started in 14 games.

Robinson is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL's free agency period opens next month, but he obviously has a much bigger issue on his plate at the moment.

The Browns were one of the most disappointing teams in the 2019-20 season, as they wrapped up the year with a record of 6-10. As a result, they will have the 10th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The team has not yet issued a statement regarding Robinson's arrest.