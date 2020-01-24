Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was reportedly cited for a speeding violation earlier this week by police officers in Ohio, who also found a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle. According to reports, Hunt was only cited for speeding and not formally arrested.

Hunt, 24, served an eight-game suspension at the start of this season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, so any run-ins with the law are going to be put under a microscope. That said, it doesn't appear this recent incident is cause for concern.

Per ESPN:

"According to a Rocky River (Ohio) police report, officers pulled Hunt over for speeding and noticed the smell of marijuana in the car. Hunt was placed in the back of the police cruiser while officers conducted a search. They found small amounts of marijuana in a backpack in the backseat. Police seized the backpack as evidence."

In his eight games with Cleveland this season, Hunt rushed 43 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 285 receiving yards and one TD through the air. He will become a restricted free agent this off-season.