Cleveland Browns fans seem to be sticking with their man after Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett's intense altercation during the Nov. 14th Steelers-Browns game. According to Cleveland.com, Fans outside of the stadium brought a Mason Rudolph piñata as well as a Steelers helmet to smash it with. ESPN's Field Yates posted a video on Twitter of a female fan swinging the helmet at the Rudolph piñata, mimicking the violent move Garrett performed on Rudolph during the fight.

Fans in the replies are sarcastically calling the fans "classy," as well as voicing other complaints.

The fight resulted in Garrett being suspended from the NFL indefinitely and Steelers lineman Maurkice Pouncey being suspended two games. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph also was fined $50,000 for his involvement.

Garrett claims Rudolph hurled a racial slur at him but the NFL has said there is no evidence that happened. In response, Garrett posted a statement on Twitter saying, "I know what I heard. Whether my opponent's comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this had on the league, the Browns, and our devoted fans."

The Browns play the Dolphins today at 1:00 pm.