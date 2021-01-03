For years, the Cleveland Browns have been the laughing stock of the NFL. From there numerous losing seasons to the 0-16 campaign of three years ago, the Browns have been a true displeasure to watch every single weekend. Over the last couple of years, things have changed for the Browns as the roster boasts some prominent talent and a pretty good young quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

Today, the Browns had a huge opportunity on their hands as they looked to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the season. They needed to win the game in order to make the playoffs and in the end, that is exactly what they did.

This was a huge achievement considering this is the first time in 18 years that the Browns are going to the playoffs. The last time they did so, it was 2002 and they lost in the Wild Card round to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, they will have an opportunity to win their first playoff game as a franchise, since the team moved to Baltimore in the 90s.

As one can imagine, fans were ecstatic about this development and they took to Twitter in droves, to celebrate. You can check out those reactions, below.