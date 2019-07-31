The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland officially began in Week 3 of the 2018 season, as the rookie quarterback stepped in for Tyrod Taylor and led the Browns to a comeback victory against the New York Jets in a Thursday night game. The 21-17 win marked the Browns' first victory since December 24, 2016.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's "Get U," Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie explained the exact moment that Baker won over his lineman. According to Wylie, the Jets defense was talking trash to the first-year QB when he entered the game, with one of Gang Green's lineman telling Mayfield, “hey rookie we are coming after you.”

It was the rookie's quick response - “I don’t even know who you are man” - that convinced his offensive line that he was their guy.

When Mayfield entered that game, his first ever NFL appearance, the Browns trailed 14-0 late in the second quarter. He connected on several first down passes to put the Browns in position to kicks a field goal before half. The rookie connected on 14 of 19 passes in the second half for 154 yards which resulted in two touchdowns and another field goal as the Browns D quieted the Jets offense en route to a 21-17 final.

Cleveland finished the 2018 season with a 7-8-1 record and they'll head into the 2019 season with a real chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Their 16-year drought currently ranks as the longest in the NFL.

Mayfield and the Browns will kickoff the 2019 campaign with a home game against the Tennessee Titans on September 8, followed by a Week 2 showdown against the Jets at Metlife Stadium on Monday night.