The Cleveland Browns are reportedly trading quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional draft pick, according to a new report from NFL Network. The Panthers are expected to pay $4.85 million of Mayfield's salary while the Browns will pay $10.5 million.

The Browns will receive either a fourth- or fifth-round pick in 2024, which will be contingent on Mayfield's playing time in Carolina.



Jason Miller / Getty Images

The starting job likely won't be guaranteed for Mayfield in Carolina with the roster already featuring Sam Darnold and the team's 2022 third-round draft selection, Matt Corral, at quarterback.

The Browns had been actively seeking a trade for their former first first-overall pick since acquiring Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade from the Houston Texans, earlier this year. Confident in their new quarterback, the Browns signed Watson to a five-year deal worth $230 million fully guaranteed. It is the most amount of guaranteed money in NFL history, which is noteworthy considering the disgraced Pro Bowler's unclear legal standing.

Watson is currently facing over two-dozen sexual assault allegations that are coming at him by way of civil lawsuits. Additionally, Watson will likely be facing a suspension from the NFL after the league finishes independently investigating his behavior in relation to their personal conduct policies.

