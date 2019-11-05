mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brother Ali & Evidence Join Forces On Surprise Project "Secrets & Escapes"

Aron A.
November 04, 2019 20:43
Secrets & Escapes
Brother Ali & Evidence

Featuring Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch & C.S. Armstrong.


Brother Ali and Evidence are two legends in the game who haven't compromised their artistry at all over the years and now, they've joined forces for their new project, Secrets & Escapes. Their latest project is 10-tracks in length with features from Pharoahe Monch, Talib Kweli and C.S. Armstrong. With only the intention of pushing their own boundaries, the two created this project over the course of three trips to California.

"Ev chopped up records on old-school samplers and ran them through a compressor (2 track) so they couldn’t be re-arranged or mixed. Brother Ali sat with the mic and spit rhymes as they came to him, without writing or organizing them into songs," a press release reads.

Even with years in the game, the two never seize to impress. Peep their new project below. 

