Brooklyn Rapper Dusty Locane Returns With Drill Single "Rumble"

Brooklyn drill rapper Dusty Locane continues his rise to rap stardom with the release of his new single "Rumble".

With his familiar deep voice, Dusty Locane has been getting compared to the late Pop Smoke, going viral a few times with three bangers that have taken TikTok by storm. The creative entertainer has impressed the masses with his "ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN FREESTYLE", "INTRO 2 ME, PT.1", and "Rolando (Caught In The Rain)" records. He has quickly become one of the rising stars to look out for from Brooklyn, and his latest single, titled "Rumble", is sure to keep his pace steadily moving in the right direction.

With millions of views to his name, the viral Dusty Locane is back with another in-your-face drill anthem. "Rumble" features a sinister beat with Dusty commanding the listener's attention with hard-hitting rhymes that will surely be heard blaring over car stereos in Brooklyn.

Listen to the new song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I call up Elliot, buss the patek

Shorty, she classy, but could get ratchet

Bought her an ass, so I could slap it

She soakin' wet, all on the mattress

Thumbin' through hundreds, I love me the cabbage

Play by my cheddar, I'm grippin' the ratchet

I'm throwin' bullets, leave 'em in fragments

Uppin' the woo, n***a what's crackin'