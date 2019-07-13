Unfortunate news has arrived for fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The dog who played Captain Holt's pet corgi Cheddar has passed away at the age of 13. The dog, whose real name is Stewart, was put to sleep yesterday, the dog's owner announced after the two spent Stewart's final hours at the beach.

"My precious boy Stewart crossed the rainbow bridge today," read the post. "We went to the beach (his favourite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In & Out burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company. Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean. He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah."

Cheddar played a vital role in the show. Although he was simply introduced as Captain Holt and his husband's pet dog, Cheddar later got involved in some of the station's shenanigans and even served as the ring bearer at Jake and Amy's wedding. Stewart was actually the dog to serve the longest time playing the role of Cheddar. The dog's character was played by several other dogs over the course of the series.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired the sixth season -- and first on NBC -- last fall. Earlier this year, they announced the show's renewal.