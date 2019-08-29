The NBA has reportedly suspended Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler for 25 games after testing positive for PED use.

Chandler, 32, signed with the Nets in July, after splitting time between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers last season. The veteran forward issued the following statement regarding his positive test for the banned substance, Ipamorelin:

During my injury rehab process, before I signed with the Nets, I was prescribed a treatment that included small doses of a substance recently added to the NBA’s prohibited substance list. I did not realize this substance was banned, and neither did the doctor... I accept responsibility and apologize to my Nets teammates, coaches, front office and fans for this mistake. I will continue to work hard to prepare for the upcoming season.

Chandler, who played his college ball at DePaul, entered the NBA in 2007 as the 23rd overall pick. He spent his first 3+ seasons with the New York Knicks but was dealt to the Denver Nuggets as part of the blockbuster Carmelo Anthony trade.

In 51 games last season, he averaged 6 points and 4.2 rebounds in a little over 23 minutes of action per night.