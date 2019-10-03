The Brooklyn Nets have officially introduced their Statement Edition uniforms for the 2019-20 season, which were created in collaboration with Brooklyn-based artist Eric Haze.

Featuring a gray motif similar to the team's brand new home court, the uniforms are highlighted by Haze’s hand-drawn “BKLYN” letters across the chest. His signature stars can be seen on the jersey’s left side, on top of the familiar herringbone pattern that has been a staple on the team's uniforms since they moved to BK. Additional details include “NETS” spelled out down the left side of the shorts, and the team’s secondary logo on the right thigh.

The Nets will debut the jerseys on November 1 as they host the Houston Rockets at the Barclays Center. In total, the team will wear the new Statement uniforms for 22 games.

Check out some of the instant reactions to the threads below.