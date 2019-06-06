The Brooklyn Nets have just positioned themselves to sign two max free agents this Summer, or one max free agent and retain the rights to restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn is sending Allen Crabbe, the 17th overall pick in the 2019 Draft and a 2020 lottery-protected first-rounder to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick.

The move clears up $18M in additional salary cap space for the free agency period, giving the Nets approximately $46M to work with, according to Woj. If they waive Russell's bird rights, the Nets will have roughly $65 million in salary cap space.

Also of note, the Hawks now have picks 8, 10, 17, 35, 41 and 44 in the June 20th NBA Draft.

Thursday's trade comes amid reports that soon-to-be free agent point guard Kyrie Irving is "serious" about joining the Brooklyn Nets this summer.

On Tuesday's edition of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith described, "I have learned that Kyrie Irving has given every indication to the Brooklyn Nets that that is where he wants to go." Smith also said Kevin Durant does not want to go to Brooklyn, even if that's where Kyrie signs, but it won't prevent the Nets from making an offer now that they've cleared up the necessary cap space.

We'll find out how everything plays out soon enough, as the NBA free agency period officially begins on June 30 at 6pm ET.