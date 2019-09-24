The Brooklyn Nets will have a new uniform to go along with their updated roster and brand new home court in the 2019-20 season.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Nets will be wearing a white version of their Biggie-inspired "Spread Love" uniforms, featuring the familiar coogi-themed "Brooklyn Camo" trim. The team has not yet officially introduced the new digs, but you can see what they'll look like in the photoshop provided below.

As noted, the Nets will be playing on the NBA's first all-gray court at the Barclays Center next season. Zach Lowe reports that the court design will be tweaked for the select home games when the team wears the white "Spread Love" uniforms, but the overall gray aesthetic will remain the same.

Like last year, the "Brooklyn Camo" trim will appear along the court boundaries during games in which the City Edition uniforms are worn. Furthermore, the team has discussed adding a Biggie-inspired tilted-crown logo at center court, although nothing has been finalized, according to Lowe.

The Nets will make their regular season debut on the all-gray court on October 23, as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their season-opener. The team has not yet announced the dates when the Biggie tribute jerseys will hit the court.