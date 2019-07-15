Kevin Durant is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets which means it only makes sense that he gets his own Nets-inspired colorway of the Nike Zoom KD 12. The KD 12 is his latest Nike signature shoe to be released on the market and thanks to his injury during the playoffs, we haven't been able to see too many colorways of the performance basketball sneaker. Thankfully, Nike hasn't skipped a beat as this Nets colorway will be dropping soon and now, the official images are here.

Most of the upper of the sneaker is black, while there are grey cement accents all throughout the tongue, laces, and even the midsole. It looks pretty close to a Nets jersey and while it may not be an official Brooklyn colorway, the parallels are pretty obvious. The KD logo on the tongue is red and so is the text found near the back heel. These colors bring the Nets theme together in a way that will surely appeal to all of the Durant fans out there.

There is no release date for these yet although the price will be $150 USD, according to Sole Collector.

Image via Nike

