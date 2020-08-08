When Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets in July of 2019, New York sports fans were excited as one of their premier teams were getting one of the best basketball players in the world. Of course, Durant also came as a package deal with Kyrie Irving, meaning the Nets are potential title contenders for years to come, once both players get 100 percent healthy which should come in time for next season. Despite his longterm injury, Nike has still released new colorways of Durant's latest signature shoe, the Nike KD 13. Now, it seems as though they are coming through with an offering that will surely please all of the Nets fans out there.

In the official images below, you can see that the sneaker has a white upper while the tongue, laces, and Nike swoosh are black. As for the midsole, you can see that it is white with black speckles, all while the black outsole helps reinforce the colorway. This is unmistakeably inspired by the Brooklyn Nets and if you need a shoe to match your jersey, this is a great option.

A release date has not yet been determined so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike