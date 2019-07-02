Kevin Durant announced on Sunday that he would be signing to the Brooklyn Nets and while that's great news for fans of that franchise, it's also pretty cool for sneakerheads who were hoping for some new colorways of the Nike Zoom KD 12. The shoe was unveiled just before the playoffs and after Durant got injured in the second round, fans weren't able to see very many colorways of the sneaker. Despite this, Nike has released a plethora of new colorways and thanks to some new images courtesy of @US_11, another model is coming soon.

Just by looking at these photos, one could assume that this is an unofficial Brooklyn Nets colorway that has been ushered in to welcome KD to the team. The official name of the shoe is "Black Cement" and features a black upper while white cement highlights are placed onto the midsole and the tongue. Red KD branding is then placed onto the tongue and the side near the cuff.

It is believed that these will cost $150 USD while an official release date has not been set yet. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via @US_11

