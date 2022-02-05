With the rollout for the highly anticipated Tana Talk 4 project underway, New York native and gritty lyricist Benny The Butcher has been recruited to serve a major Black History Month honor. Throughout the month of February, The Brooklyn Nets intend to celebrate Black History Month with a series of shows and performances dedicated to the extended holiday.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

During Brooklyn Nets home games, various performers and talents will contribute their abilities to the movement. Benny, as previously mentioned, is one of the names on that list. Funkmaster Flex, another name with a high level of reverence in hip hop community, will DJ a set during one of the halftime shows as well. Five of Brooklyn's February games will take place at Barclays Center, each one offering something new in means of honoring and celebrating the month.

Benny The Butcher's recently released single "Johnny P's Caddy" got the streets and internet buzzing. The J. Cole-featured offering is the lead track from The Butcher's upcoming entry into the Tana Talk series. Cole got busy on the track, crowning himself "the best rapper alive" while interweaving lines and layers through the entirety of his verse. The Butcher was by no means a slouch on his own track, though, delivering a hard-hitting verse that serves to encourage core fans and new listeners alike to scope whatever it is he does next.

The Brooklyn Nets have also enlisted a wider range of performers for the month's festivities, including The Group Fire, Felicia Temple, and The Jones Boys. These events get started when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Boston Celtics on February 8th.