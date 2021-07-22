Brooklyn Is Outside For Pop Smoke's "Coupe" Music Video

Pop Smoke's neighborhood turns up for the "Coupe" music video.

The second posthumous album has arrived from Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, and as Pusha-T suggested on the third track "Tell The Vision," he can already see a platinum plaque starting to form in the clouds. One of the most commercially successful members of the Brooklyn drill community, Pop Smoke was well on his way to becoming a global superstar. The tragic end to his life marked one of the most depressing days in modern hip-hop history, but the rapper's team has been emptying out his vault to share his greatness with the world. Every release has been bittersweet, but Faith has angered even some people within Pop's close circle.

The album is expected to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 next week and Pop's estate is doing everything to secure that pivotal starting point, releasing a deluxe edition on Wednesday morning and uploading the official music video for "Coupe" later that day.

The video was filmed primarily at a basketball court in Pop's neighborhood, which was filled with people from his city, enjoying his music and remembering the young icon. Canarsie was outside for this shoot and it looks like they had a great time.

Watch the music video for "Coupe" above.