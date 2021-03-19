Brooklyn Drill Rapper 22Gz Drops New Mixtape "The Blixky Tape 2"

Recognized as one of the pioneers of Brooklyn's drill movement, 22Gz is one of the most well-respected rappers in his city. The Sniper Gang affiliate can be heard blasting through car stereos in the streets of Brooklyn on any given day and his latest release will surely get that same treatment in the coming days.

Releasing The Blixky Tape 2, the general returns with his latest offering, enlisting some of his homies for the release. The new tape features Jackboy, CoachDaGhost, and plenty of other talent. Production was largely handled by Ghosty, Teddy Da Don, MuddiGold, and more.

The release comes following 22Gz's issues with "Whoopty" rapper CJ. The Blixky Gang representative called out CJ, comparing him to 6ix9ine and accusing him of stealing sauce.

Listen to the new thirteen-track project below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Tracklist:

1. Twirlanta

2. Fallen Blixkys

3. Jokes Up

4. Never Be The Same (feat. Jackboy)

5. No Love City (feat. Julio Foolio & SPMB Bills)

6. Blixky Gang Freestyle Pt. 2

7. Collections

8. Waterfall

9. Pornstar

10. Casa

11. Movie (feat. CoachDaGhost)

12. LLNB

13. GTA (feat. Jah Floxks, Balenci, & Saint Laurent Sour)