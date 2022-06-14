Following Roddy Ricch's unexpected arrest at Governors Ball Festival this weekend, another rapper has been taken into police custody in New York, though this one's alleged crimes are far more severe.

As Complex reports, 24-year-old 22Gz (who recently dropped off music videos for his Blixky Tape 2 [Deluxe] songs "Spin" and "Keep a Blixky") was detained after landing at John F. Kennedy airport on Sunday, June 12th.

The rapper, born Jeffrey Mark Alexander, was reportedly charged over a shooting incident that took place in March of this year. At the time, a man is said to have "suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot."

On top of the attempted second-degree murder charge, 22Gz has also been hit with "second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts), and reckless endangerment."

Information made public by the New York City Department of Corrections revealed that the Brooklyn-born Drill rapper is being held on a $500,000 bail and/or bond, and he's also been scheduled a court date of July 19th.





Ahead of his arrest, Alexander was tapped to perform at last month's So What?! Music Festival alongside acts like 2 Chainz, Sum 41, Princess Nokia, Rae Sremmurd, and 100 Gecs.

On Sunday, he was expected to perform at Hot 97 Summer Jam during DJ Drewski's set, although that didn't happen as he was taken into custody upon arriving at the airport. Law enforcement sources have told TMZ that 22Gz has been in Atlanta since the aforementioned shooting, and may have suspected the coast was finally clear.

"This shooting not only wounded the victim, but endangered the lives of everyone in a crowded club. Senseless gang rivalries fuel much of the gun violence in our communities and I remain committed to vigorously prosecuting anyone who engages in this criminal conduct," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

It's been noted that this isn't the rapper's first run-in with the law; he spent five months in jail back in 2017 after he was accused of killing a man in Miami Beach over a parking spot, though those charges were eventually dropped.

