As reported by the New York Daily News, a block party in the Brownsville neighbourhood of Brooklyn, NY was upended by gunfire around 11 pm last night. Authorities say that people gathered in the communal panicked, then stampede the playground as gunfire erupted in the vicinity. It's uncertain whether the panicky movement had a hand in worsening the situation. 1 person is said to have been killed as a result of the gunfire; another 11 were seemingly injured, among them an innocent child.

In response to the tragic developments, Mayor Bill de Blasio offered his sympathies to the local Brownsville community, while also vowing to protect them from any further violence. The Mayor's message was relayed to the public via Twitter.

“We had a terrible shooting in Brownsville tonight that shattered a peaceful neighbourhood event. Our hearts go out to the victims," de Blasio professed via Twitter. "We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets."

The shooting transpired during the 2nd day of a well-established "Old Timers’ Day" block party, sponsored in part by local politicians and such. A local vendor who witnessed the incident from his roadside perch, says that folks around the perimeter were "breaking out into outbursts." The vendor witnessed a woman suffering from instant trauma, begging and pleading with an NYPD officer to stay by her side. Authorities were able to locate the murder weapon within the playground, but have yet to make an arrest.

[Via]