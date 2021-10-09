Bronze Nazareth & Roc Marciano Team Up For Hot New Album, “Ekphrasis”

On Ekphrasis, Bronze Nazareth teams up with legendary underground producer, Roc Marciano to create a 12-track album that will quickly be added to your rotation.

The project also sees features from Skyzoo, Termanology, and Brizz Rawsteen on “Brass Jehova” and Kevlaar 7 on “Kevlaar.” The last half of the album also sees Bronze tap Fashawn, Lord Jessiah, Killah Priest, and Boldy James to supply some verses.

Roc’s production has been described as “spaced-out,” which is particularly true on tracks like “Brass Jehova” and “Fanta 6.”

After the album’s release, Nazareth took to Instagram to share a poignant message with his followers. “We are FINALLY LIVE!!! The time has FINALLY come for the WORLD to hear what I’ve been up to.”

“As most of you know I went and gathered production from the Legendary Roc Marciano. I carefully crafted each line, I wrote ART.”

He continued, “been a long climb up the hip hop mountain, from Gun Rule to Detroit, to the future - this is a BIG one. Hopefully you’ll FEEL this album, experience Ekphrasis. Let it soak in. Run it again, catch a new line, a new thought. Let it take you somewhere.”

You can stream the new album below. Make sure you drop your favourite track in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Proem

2. Crazy Horse

3. The Precipice

4. Brass Jehova (feat. Skyzoo, Termanology, and Brizz Rawsteen)

5. ReFocus

6. Survivor’s Vow

7. Kevlaar (feat. Kevlaar 7)

8. Fanta 6 (feat. Fashawn)

9. Kettle Black (feat. Lord Jessiah)

10. Papayas ‘21 (feat. Killah Priest)

11. Nosebleeds (feat. Boldy James)

12. Epilogue