Bronze Nazareth & Leaf Dog Connect On "Lisbon Dinners"

Wu-Tang affiliate Bronze Nazareth has been killing things both within the Wu and outside of it. Of course, these days, he's expanding beyond the realms of the Wu universe including an upcoming project with Leaf Dog titled, Bundle Raps. The album is set to drop at the end of the month through RLD Records. Before its release, they've returned with a brand new single for everyone to vibe to. "Lisbon Dinners" is an excellent introduction to what they have in store on Bundle Raps as they kick smooth flows over laid back production. For anyone who's been looking for some excellent boom-bap bars, this is what you need to kick off your week. Check out the latest offering from Bronze Nazareth and Leaf Dog below. Bundle Raps drops Jan. 29th.

Quotable Lyrics

I meant to ask but my head was spinnin'

I bet the feds are winkin'

They trying to figure out how I bled when thinkin'

I'll make your toupee fly like the head of Lincoln