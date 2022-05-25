Following the YSL case in Atlanta, authorities in New York have handed down a massive set of charges against several rappers in the Big Apple. According to both ABC 7 and NBC 4 News, 23 people have been named in an indictment that alleges they are all apart of a gang that has be involved in a string of crimes. From an attack at Rikers Island to a number of shootings in the Bronx, the District Attorney's office has come down on the River Park Towers or RPT gang.

They have been hit with several infractions in the 65-count indictment including "conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and numerous other charges related to multiple shootings in and around the River Park Towers complex."

Additionally, a charge of animal cruelty was also added to the list of counts in connection to a live stream. In it, a pigeon reportedly flew in the frame and someone on camera said that if they reached a certain number of views, they would kill the bird. When the goal was met, the person reportedly beat the pigeon the death with a cane.

"Allegedly, around the time of the shootings, members would brag about their acts of violence and their easy access to firearms in their music videos while taunting rivals. They also allegedly used social media platforms to recruit and gain a following and would not only taunt rival groups."

“These defendants allegedly engaged in gun violence, committing six shootings, one which injured a rival gang member," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark stated. "They allegedly fired wildly on the streets without regard for the lives of anyone else. They allegedly possessed a gun used in shootings that they posed with on social media and rapped about the violence... We are doing all we can to battle the gun scourge, but more must be done to deviate young people from a life of gangs and senseless violence."

ABC 7 News listed the defends as:

Karim Grant, 23 AKA Kay Hound

Ibrahim Asare, 25 AKA Ace Hound (incarcerated)

Jessie Battice, 32 AKA Fly Jess (incarcerated)

Victor Rodriguez, 34 AKA Vic (house arrest in N.J.)

Shaheem Spencer, 28 AKA Shizzy Hound (incarcerated)

Lashar Williams, 20 AKA Tmac (incarcerated)

Brandon Long, 22 AKA Blane

Raheem Patterson, 24 AKA Rah (incarcerated)

Daniel Collins, 20 AKA Dthang (incarcerated)

Dewayne Wiggins, 18 AKA Lotti (incarcerated)

Kevin Anthony, 19 AKA Tdot

Omar Gaines, 19 AKA Bando

Daniel Agyemang, 18 AKA Stunna (incarcerated)

Joseph Agyemang, 18 AKA Gunna

Jerome Hughes, 18 AKA Rome (incarcerated)

Joshua Adams, 18 AKA Jelly (incarcerated)

Amnbo Darby, 22 AKA Stackz (incarcerated)

Kareem Felder, 19 AKA Reem

Sheriff Jarjou, 18 AKA Reefy (incarcerated)

Angel Rodriguez, 20 AKA Milly (incarcerated)

Ernest Taluy, 20 AKA Edai (incarcerated)

Jalias Perez, 17 AKA Baby Gz (incarcerated)

Jaylen Johnson, 19, AKA JB (incarcerated)

[via][via][via]