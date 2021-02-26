Bronny James has been making quite the name for himself over the past couple of years thanks to his talents in the High School ranks. Bronny has specifically played for Sierra Canyon, where he can typically be found playing in front of his father, LeBron. As a Sophomore, the 16-year-old was gearing up for an exciting season although the Coronavirus has put a damper on the season, which has led to significantly fewer games being played.

During a recent Livestream on Twitch, Bronny came forward and admitted that he actually tore his Meniscus, which has been another reason why he isn't on the court. Now, in a report from the Los Angeles Daily News, it has been revealed that Bronny actually received surgery on the Meniscus, and will have to miss up to three months of basketball action.

Injuries have always been a common part of sports so this Meniscus tear shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. While it is a setback, his father knows all about dealing with injuries, and we're sure LeBron will help instill some of that wisdom throughout the upcoming months.

Following his recovery, Bronny will be entering an interesting time in his young career as he looks to secure scholarships to big schools. While there are no guarantees, many fans are excited to see where his career goes from here.

