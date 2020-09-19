Bronny James Jr. has been making waves over the last couple of years thanks to his play out on the court. The son of LeBron James has shown flashes of his father while playing for Sierra Canyon and as he heads to his sophomore season, it's clear that scouts are looking to see if he could find himself at a prestigious basketball college.

Unfortunately for Bronny, he was trending on Twitter last night for a completely different reason. The teenager accidentally posted a video of himself smoking weed on his IG story before quickly deleting it. Of course, smoking weed is typical teenager behavior and is nothing to be ashamed of. At the end of the day, it's a pretty harmless drug that millions of people engage in. Despite this, it didn't stop Twitter from doing its thing.

It appears as though the video was posted soon after the Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. As you can imagine, this led to even more hilarity, as Twitter users tried to make jokes and memes centered around LeBron finding out about the video.

Needless to say, Bronny won't be making that mistake again, although perhaps people should go just a tad easier on him. He's still a kid, after all.