Bronny James Jr. has been impressing people this Summer with his talents out on the basketball court. There is no denying that he has the potential to be a great player and whenever he steps out onto the court, people pay attention. Having said that, it shouldn't be surprising that he likes to get a little flashy when he plays the sport that he loves. Just like other basketball players, Bronny sure does love his sneakers and recently, he took to the court in a custom pair of Space Jam Nike Kyrie 4's.

The pair was made by sneaker customizer @sierato and showcases various characters from the Space Jam movie. It's a dope pair of kicks that surely turned a few heads when he wore them the other day. The Space Jam theme makes sense when you consider who his dad is starring in the sequel to the original movie. Not only is this pair a nod to the movie but a nod to his father as well.

You can seem some photos of the sneaker below. They certainly aren't for everybody but if you're a pop culture nerd, these could be a pretty great piece to any collection.