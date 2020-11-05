Bronny James Jr, the son of LeBron James, has made quite the name for himself over the past couple of years thanks to his skills out on the basketball court. While playing for Sierra Canyon, Bronny has attracted the eyes of scouts who believe he could be a young player to watch, especially as he gets towards that age where he could go to college. Aside from that, Bronny has proven himself to be a successful Twitch streamer who recently signed to the infamous gaming team FaZe Clan.

Just over a month ago, Bronny was the subject of memes and Twitter ridicule after a slight misstep on social media. Bronny accidentally posted himself smoking weed on his Instagram story, which had some thinking a punishment would be due as soon as LeBron got home from the bubble. As it turns out, Bronny is doing just fine and was back on IG recently, as he took to the Instagram comments of an IG model, where he tried to shoot his shot.

As you can see in the screenshot above, Bronny simply used the queen emoji to get his point across, while also liking the picture. It's a tactic many have tried although it remains to be seen if it will actually work for him.

In the meantime, we're sure he has much better things to worry about, such as his current high school basketball season.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images