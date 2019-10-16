While many of the stories surrounding LeBron James these days are negative, there are certainly some positive things going on. For starters, LeBron's oldest son Bronny is a phenomenal basketball player who is playing for Sierra Canyon this season. He will be playing alongside Zaire Wade who is the son of Dwyane Wade. The James and Wade tandem is back and this time, it is the younger generation that is being represented here.

Sierra Canyon had its media day recently and in all honesty, it was a lot more eventful than some NBA media events. Regardless, Wade and James were the players everyone wanted to see and during their individual photoshoots, Bronny got to channel his father. In this proud IG post from LeBron, Bronny can be seen recreating his dad's magazine covers from his rookie season.

The photoshoot was pretty creative and based on the comments on LeBron's post, people are already excited to see what Bronny is going to be able to do in a few years. He just turned 15 which means he would only be a few years away from going to the NCAA and even the NBA if he's good enough.

It's clear as to why LeBron is so proud of his boy.