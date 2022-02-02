Bronny James Jr. is easily one of the most famous and recognizable high school basketball players in the entire United States. Of course, he is the son of LeBron James, and he is currently playing for Sierra Canyon in California. During his time with the school, Bronny has been impressive, and with his improvements every single season, there is a belief that he could very well be going to a good University in just a couple of short years from now.

In the meantime, Bronny has gotten a few endorsements, including as a member of the gaming group FaZe Clan. Bronny knows that his name comes with a lot of opportunities, and he is looking to make the most of them, specifically when it comes to the business world.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

According to Boardroom.TV, Bronny James Jr. has now applied for three trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademarks are for the names BRONNY, BRONALD, and BJ JR. It remains to be seen how he is planning to use these names, although it seems like clothes and NFTs are the most realistic options at this point. Either way, Bronny knows he has a fanbase, and he is looking to maximize his brand as he enters young adulthood.

This is currently a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the basketball world.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

