Bronny James Jr. is only 14 years old but that hasn't stopped him from achieving greatness on the court in order to try and follow in his dad's footsteps. We've been seeing a lot of Bronny over the past couple of weeks and as he continues to ascend the ranks of youth basketball, we'll be seeing even more of him and his basketball prowess. Now that Bronny has established himself, he isn't afraid to throw some punches around on social media, particularly Instagram where he recently finally got an account.

Just a couple of days ago, Bronny jokingly went after Cleveland Cavaliers draft pick Darius Garland after the rookie posted a picture with the caption "Hey IG." This is the same caption Bronny used when he first joined the gram and he let Garland know right away, saying "i see how it is stealing captions." Garland replied by saying "Bronny you just got Instagram," and then told him to "get on Fortnite." We're not sure how the ensuing game of Fortnite went but we're sure it was a well-fought grudge match.

Now that Bronny is calling out people on Instagram, we'll just have to wait and see if he starts doing it out on the court. If he does, we're certainly going to be seeing more highlights from him in the future.