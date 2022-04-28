Bronny James Jr. just finished up his season with Sierra Canyon, and next year, he will be going into his senior year where he will be recruited by all sorts of different colleges. While Bronny might only be the 34th-ranked recruit in the country, he is easily the biggest name thanks to the fact that he is the son of LeBron James. Whether you like it or not, there is no denying that Bronny's recruitment will be one of the biggest stories of 2023.

Having said all of that, Bronny is looking to improve his craft every single day. The Sierra Canyon star might be done with the school season, but he isn't done playing high-level basketball. For instance, Bronny recently took part in the Elite Youth Basketball League Session 2 campaign, where he was able to get in a couple of games.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

In the video down below, you can find a highlight reel of some of Bronny's best moments from EYBL Session 2, and as you can see, he was putting on a show. Ever since joining Sierra Canyon a couple of years ago, the young ballplayer has improved tremendously, and this is yet another example of that. While the video might not improve his stock in terms of college recruitment, it will certainly prove to be a sign of his growth as a player over the past couple of years.

Once Bronny starts his senior season, we're sure even more highlights will be on the way. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the basketball world.