It seems like every single week Bronny James Jr. comes through with yet another incredible highlight. Bronny is the oldest song of LeBron James and has been dominating the court at just 15 years old. He is already 6'2" and is starting to catch the eye of college recruiters who are looking for the next generation of stars and talent. This season, Bronny is playing with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers where he will have a ton of eyeballs watching his games.

Every time he steps on the court there appears to be someone filming which only makes sense because of what he's able to do. In the clip below, Bronny intercepts an inbound pass from the other team and throws down a monstrous dunk which had his father quite pleased. As you can see, LeBron gets pumped up in his seat but doesn't get too crazy. Regardless, it's clear he appreciated the talents displayed by his son.

It's been a weird week for the James family as LeBron has faced a plethora of public scrutiny for his position on the whole NBA China debacle. Now that the fallout has settled down, it's good to see James enjoying some quality time with his family before Tuesday's opening night game against the Los Angeles Clippers.